Kirmani for probe into picture leak, ‘ambulance scandal’

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Asif Kirmani on Thursday again urged Supreme Court of Pakistan to order probe into leaking of Hussain Nawaz picture of his appearance before the JIT. Talking to media outside Federal Judicial Academy, Kirmani said that the JIT had the administrative control of the Judicial Academy practically.

Terming calling of ambulance during the appearance of Hussain Nawaz before the JIT as ‘Ambulance scandal’, Kirmani demanded that the issue of calling ambulance should also be probed. He added that as per his sources, the leaked photo of Hussain Nawaz was of the investigation room not of waiting the room. Lashing out at the JIT he likened it with James Bond’ s film.—APP