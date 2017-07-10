Kirk seizes four-shot lead in LPGA event

Los Angeles

Katherine Kirk drained a 12-foot putt to save par on her closing hole as she fired a 65 Saturday to grab a four-shot lead after the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

The 35-year-old Australian sits at 20-under 196 as she aims for her third career LPGA title in the final test before next week’s US Women’s Open.

“I know I can putt well, but I think I’m like pushing the limits right now,” said Kirk, who hasn’t won on the Tour since 2010. “It’s fun. I mean, I made, I think, a 19-footer on 17 and a 19-footer there for par. It’s unexpected, but you certainly take them when you can.”

Kirk, of Brisbane, holds a solid lead over South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, who also shot a seven-under 65 in the third round.

Japan’s Ayako Uehara and Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England are tied for third after shooting 65 and 66 respectively.

Suzann Pettersen (66) and Cristie Kerr (67) headline a group seven golfers at 12-under 204, eight shots back of Kirk.

Several golfers had to finish second round play on the Thornberry Creek course Saturday morning after storms disrupted play on Friday.

This marks the inaugural Thornberry Creek tournament as it features a $300,000 top prize and is sandwiched between two major championships.

Kirk, who was safely in the clubhouse with a second-round 63 before the storms hit on Friday, rolled in nine birdies in her round, including five on the back nine. She strung together four-straight birdies beginning at the par-three eighth, where she rolled in an 18-foot putt to get to 14-under.—AFP