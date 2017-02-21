Kinnow export targets may not be achieved

Karachi

Ahmad Jawad, a senior horticulturist and harvest trading director here on Tuesday apprehended decline in the country’s kinnow export target for the current year. “Kinnow export target was set at 3,50,000 tons for this year but due to sudden hail storms crop has been affected at quite a large level turning both the growers and exporters unable to meet the demand,” he said.

Ahmad Jawad warned that the situation could worsen if appropriate preemptive measures were not taken and suggested installation of anti-hail detection and radar system. Emphasizing importance of technology for local agro-based businesses, Jawad said updated technology in the country could be procured through public private partnership equity.

“We can definitely save our products from hailstorm and other climate change induced threats, especially for our kinnow and mango crops,” said Ahmad also the former chairman of FPCCI’s regional committee on horticulture exports. Reminding that the whole world is being affected due to climate change, he said country’s agriculture sector was exposed to serious risks consequent to season related disturbance and decline in water levels.

Ahmed Jawad said impacts linked to climate change have strong material and economic pertinence for Pakistan, estimated to cut billions of dollars from its total GDP by 2050.—APP