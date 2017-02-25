Kings survive elimination scare with last-ball win

Dubai

West Indian batsman Kieron Pollard smashed two sixes off last two deliveries of the final over to take his team to a 5-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars and keep Karachi Kings alive in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League on Saturday.

Kings needed 14 off the final over and 10 off last two balls as Pollard smashed Aamer Yamin for a six to long-off on 5th delivery and then on deep mid-wicket for another sixer to complete the victory for Karachi Kings.

Pollard smashed four sixes and one four to score 45 off just 20 deliveries, Imad Wasim remained not out after scoring 19 off 14.

Chasing a target of 156, Kings were provided a solid base by opener Babar Azam, who scored 49 off 42 deliveries, stroking seven boundaries.

Earlier, responsible batting display by Mohammad Rizwan and Sohail Tanvir helped Lahore post 155-6 in 20 overs after they were invited to bat first by Karachi Kings who won the toss.

Rizwan and Sohail added 55 runs for sixth wicket partnership after Lahore Qalandars had lost six wickets for just 100 runs on board following a traditional middle order collapse that saw three wickets (Sunil Narine, Umar Akmal and Grant Elliot) falling for just 7 runs in span of 11 deliveries.

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan smashed one six and two boundaries to score 32 off 24 while Sohail Tanvir stroked two boundaries to score 22 off 14 balls.

Qalandars’ captain Brendon McCullum scored 31 off 28 deliveries, smashing five boundaries, while Umar Akmal scored 20 off 22 deliveries.

Tanvir’s 22 off 14 balls and Rizwan’s 32 off 24 lifted the total to a respectable 155.

For Karachi, Usama Mir and Shoaib Malik took two wickets apiece.

With this win, Karachi are now in strong position to qualify for the play-off, but it is still not all over for Lahore Qalandars and they will be hoping for Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings by a huge margin on Sunday.

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United are already through to the playoffs.

Lahore Qalandars clashed with Karachi Kings in the 8th match of PSL on Feb 16 and won the match by 7 runs. That match was dominated by young Qalandar Fakhar Zaman, who scored a bold 56 runs off 36 balls and bagged the Man of the Match award.—Agencies