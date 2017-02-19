Kings defeat Zalmi by 9 runs

Sharjah

Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by nine runs in the 13th match of Pakistan Super League 2017 at Sharjah.

It was the second win for Karachi Kings in the

tournament after playing five matches.

Earlier, the Karachi Kings made 174, their highest score of the Pakistan Super League, thanks to Babar Azam’s 46 and Shoaib Malik’s 51. After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi’s Captain Darren Sammy put Karachi Kings into bat first.

Peshawar Zalmi have played five matches and have won only two matches while, one match was ended without result.—Agencies