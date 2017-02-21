King Salman, McCain review ties

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud received at al-Yamamah Palace on Tuesday a highly vocal member of the United States Senate, Senator John McCain.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States, the Saudi media said.

Other senior officials were also attending the meeting, including Minister of State Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir, and Charge’ D’Affaires at the United States Embassy to Saudi Arabia, Christopher Henzel.—Agencies