King al-Faisal Club wins cricket match

Khanewal

King Al-Faisal Cricket Club Khanewal won the 3rd All Punjab Crown Gold Trophy Cricket Tournament 2016 match by defeating Mansoor Club by three wickets.

The match was played at sports stadium here on Tuesday. Playing first, Mansoor club scored 156 runs in fixed 30 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Kashif was top scorer with 22 runs while Asif and Saadat contributed 20 runs each to the total.

Ejaz of King Al-Faisal Club took three wickets and Habib and Farhan took two wickets each.

The King Al-Faisal Club achieved the target for the loss of seven wickets. Usman made 39 runs, Ahmed Rasheed 26 and Faraz Khan made 18 runs. Nabeel and Kashif of Mansoor Club took two wickets each while Rana Javed took one wicket. Kher Muhammad Qureshi and Muhammad Ali Babar were the match umpires.—APP