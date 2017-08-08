Kim In-Kyung buries demons to win Women’s British Open

St Andrews

South Korea’s Kim In-Kyung held her nerve and finally claimed her first major title with a final round 71 at the Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns. Six ahead at the start of the day, the 29-year-old looked to be in easy street when she moved seven in front after a tap-in birdie at the par three opening hole. But she then had to fend off the chasing pack. Michelle Wie was the first to attack with four birdies in a row from the fourth and then Jodi Ewart Shadoff—with a course record-equalling 64—did her best to knock Kim off her stride. Just two ahead with four holes to play, the slightly-built Korean, reeled off the par figures to secure the trophy by two shots on 18 under par 270. At the 2012 ANA Inspiration, Kim had a one foot putt at the final hole to win her first major. But she missed, and went on to lose in a play-off to fellow South Korean Yoo Sun-Young. She also finished runner-up in the 2012 US Women’s Open, so the first major victory was long overdue. Ewart Shadoff had a birdie at the second, five in a row from the sixth and then more at the 13th and horrendously tough 17th, and then it was a case of wait and see. In the end, she had to settle for second place on 16 under par. “In these conditions I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said the 29-year-old Briton. “The weather was tough and not to drop a shot was pretty special. I had a lot of confidence in my putting.—AFP