IS kills senior Afghan Taliban official in Pakistan

Peshawar

The militant Islamic State group killed a senior Afghan Taliban official in Peshawar, the Afghan militants said on Saturday, in a rare clash between the rival Islamist groups inside Pakistan.

Afghan Taliban sources told Reuters that Maulvi Daud was killed on the outskirts of Peshawar with two other men on Thursday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed Daud’s death.

The IS on Friday claimed responsibility for “assassination of a Taliban leader” a day earlier, without naming him, through the group’s affiliated news agency AMAQ.

The IS, which at one point controlled huge chunks of territory across Syria and Iraq, has made some inroads into Afghanistan but the militant group has met tough resistance from the Taliban as well as US and Afghan special forces.

Afghan Taliban sources said Daud was based in Afghanistan’s Logar province but would frequently visit Pakistan.—Agencies