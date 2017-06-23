Killing spree in IOK denounced

Srinagar

The Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen (KTK) has strongly denounced the killing spree of that has been going on in Kashmir.

The KTK Chairperson, Zamrooda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar, while paying glowing tributes to the youth who were martyred by the Indian forces in Sopore and Pulwama, deplored that the Indian agencies were hell bent to annihilate the Kashmiri masses.

Extending her solidarity with the families of martyred youth including the unarmed civilians she said that the Indian government had waged a war against the Kashmiri masses especially the students and unarmed civilians. Zamrooda Habib said that with every passing day the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir was increasing.—KMS