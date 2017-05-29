Killing of labourers

10 labourers were working on a road in Coastal area of Pasni, Balochistan when armed unidentified men attacked them and as a result nine lost their lives and one got injured. A new wave of terrorism has started in Balochistan, which is unfortunate. After the attack, it is very difficult to appease and convince labourers to work in Balochistan, as they feel insecure. It is also government’s responsibility to give them security, but incompetence is taking the lives of poor labourers. All those working on such projects should be given security and assurance that culprits would soon be brought to justice.

HAWA NAZEER

Kech , Absor

Related