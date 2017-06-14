Killing of Hazara siblings

After the killing of two Hazara siblings, members of the Hurmat-i-Niswan Foundation and civil society of Balochistan staged a rally against this cruel act. According to a report both brother and sister were killed when they were travelling on a motorcycle from Hazara Town to the Marriabad area.

The murder is a heinous crime and an act against humanity while the attacks on the Hazara community once again are on the rise. It is hoped that soon the concerned authorities will show the interest to take right steps against this monster.

BAKHTIYAR BALOCH

Kech Turbat

Related