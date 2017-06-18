Killing of civilians in IOK denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of three civilians – one at Rengrath in Srinagar and two others at Arwani in Kulgam in the firing of Indian forces on protesters. The All Partied Hurriyet Conference General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a statement in Srinagar condemning the killing of the civilians described it the worst display of Indian state terrorism. The pro-India PDP-led puppet administration has waged a war against innocent civilians, he said.

The Dukhtaran-e-Millat General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the civilian killings and said, “After being encouraged by the Indian politicians and their top commanders, the forces’ personnel have unleashed a reign of terror across the Valley and are killing innocent civilians.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) headed by Zafar Akbar Butt in its statement in Srinagar.—KMS