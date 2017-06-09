Killing of Aadil Farooq widely condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations have condemned the killing of a youth, Aadil Farooq Magray in Shopian by Indian troops, saying that India has waged a war against innocent and unarmed people of the territory.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Indian forces feel free to kill anybody without any accountability.” Holding local authorities and pro-India politicians responsible for prevailing mayhem, it said that they were least bothered about the appalling situation and were hand in glove with killer forces.

The APHC said, “Presence of huge number of forces and agencies has evolved a miserable situation in the territory and there is no guarantee for life and dignity in presence of black laws and arbitrary measures. Youth are scared, yet they carry out their mission with utmost zeal and passion.” It said that the unabated killing of innocent youth was highly unjustified and Kashmiris were not even being allowed to mourn the killing of their dear ones.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Hurriyet leaders including Zamruda Habib, Farida Bahenji, Yasmeen Raja, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Bilal Siddiqi, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Musaddiq Aadil, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Masroor Abass, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Jahangir Ghani Butt, the JKLF and Dukhtaran-e-Millat in their separate statements in Srinagar denounced the killing of Aadil Farooq Magray by the forces in Shopian, saying that Indian forces’ personnel were killing the Kashmiris with impunity.

They said that Indian troops were deliberately launching cordon operations during night or Iftar time. The troops are trying to incite people in this month of peace, they said.—KMS