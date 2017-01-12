Killers can’t be people’s representatives: Shah

Srinagar

The chairman of Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabbir Ahmad Shah has asked people to boycott the so-called upcoming Parliamentary elections saying “we have to make it clear that we have not forgotten the killers of our children”.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Those dealing with pellets and bullets are killers not our representatives.

The whole world is keenly observing us as whether the people of Kashmir will boycott those pro-India elements whose hands are smeared with the blood of innocent people or collaborate with them.”

“No nation chooses the killers as its representatives nor supports them in any way.

The upcoming Parliamentary elections are a test for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and those of south and central Kashmir in particular. We have to keep in view the martyrdom of all those killed and blinded during last year,” he added.

“We must realize as to how these power-hungry people are selling each and every inch of the territory to outsiders, how they hatch conspiracies like settling the Hindu refugees and granting them domicile certificates in order to change the demography and Muslim majority status of Kashmir, how they are hell bent on implementing the RSS agenda in Jammu Kashmir,” he said.—KMS