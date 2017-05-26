Killer of mother gets death sentence

Sargodha

District and Sessions Judge Sohail Ikraam on Thursday awarded death sentence to a man who murdered his mother over property, in the precincts of Sillanwali police station. According to court sources, on June 27,2015 accused Muhammad Bilal ,resident of chak 64 SB,murdered his mother over property dispute.

Local police have registered a case against the accused and presented challan in the court.After hearing the arguments the court awarded death sentence to murderer Muhammad Bilal along with a fine of Rs 200,000. The culprit was shifted to district jail Sargodha.—APP