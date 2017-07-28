Killer escapes away from police lock-up

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

A killer, who killed his wife and her alleged paramour namely Mehboob Brohi over pretext of Karo-Karo a few days ago, escaped away from Dodapur’s police lock-up in mysteriously condition, at Ghari Khairo tehsil of district Jacobabad, on Thursday. According to reports, a killer named Anwar Brohi, who was arrested by Tangwani Police few days back over the charged with double murder and handed over to Dodapur Police for further proceeding, but Anwar Brohi was managed to escape from police lock-up in mysteriously condition, it was reported.

The heirs of Mehboob Brohi, including his widow Ms Momal, Abdul Rasool and Lutufullah Brohi blocked the road at Hussain Abad bypass for vehicular, taking the Holy Quran in their hands, in protest and accused to police for their alleged involvement to escape the killer from police lock-up.