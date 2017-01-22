killed in Italy bus crash, children on board

Rome

At least seven people are dead after a Hungarian bus carrying children crashed on a motorway in northern Italy, Italian media said Saturday. Dozens of injured were rushed to hospital following the accident in Verona on Friday night, which occurred when the vehicle struck a pylon and caught fire, according to emergency workers cited in the reports.

The French bus driver, together with his family, could be among the victims, Italian news agency Agi said.

The bus was carrying around 50 passengers, 15 of whom were unaccounted for, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper. The people on board were Hungarians aged between 14 and 18, it said. —APP