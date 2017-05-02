Killed in grenade attack, Buchpora man laid to rest

Srinagar

Hundreds of people adjoining areas of Buchpora Srinagar Monday participated in the last rites of civilian Ghulam Mohd Khan who was killed in a grenade attack lobbed by unknown persons on Sunday late night towards Police Station Khanyar.

One civilian was killed and another injured alongwith four police personnel in a grenade attack in Srinagar’s Khanyar area on Sunday. The attack took place in the evening hours when militants hurled a grenade at Khanyar Police Station in old city of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The militants fired few shots in air also while they managed to escape. The injured civilian and policemen have been shifted to nearby hospitals and the area has been cordoned off for searches.

Meanwhile both parallel factions of Hurriyat Conferences led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in separate statement issued to Onlykashmir.in condemned the killing of Ghulam Mohd Khan in grenade blast.

National Conference Monday expressed dismay over the continuous and unrelenting cycle of death in the valley and blamed the ruling coalition of PDP BJP for failing to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians.

“Its highly regretful that a civilian died in a grenade attack. We express our condolenceswith the bereaved family and pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” National conference General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar said here.—OK