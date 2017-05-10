Kidnapped Pakistani workers of Polish firm seek help

D I Khan

Six Pakistanis working for a Polish oil company who were kidnapped by militants in November last year pleaded for their lives in a video released Tuesday by a militant outfit.

The workers were kidnapped near the village of Drazinda, about 80 kilometre from Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while carrying out exploration work for oil and gas surveyor Geofizyka Krakow. A Polish engineer from the same company was kidnapped in late 2008 in the same area and beheaded several months later.—Agencies