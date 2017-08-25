Kickboxing C’ship begins  

Islamabad

The 9th Rawalpindi Divisional Kickboxing Championship kicked off at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi on Thursday. The event was inaugurated by Pakistan Kickboxing Federation (PKBF) vice president Syed Abid Shah. PKBF Secretary Zahir Abbas, District Association Secretary Shahbaz Shaib Qureshi, Rawalpindi Divisional Kickboxing Association Secretary Imran Ali were also present on the occasion. A total of five teams from Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum and Rawalpindi are participating in the championship.—APP

