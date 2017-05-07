Liquat, Saleh

Khuzdar, Absor

I want to draw the attention of Balochistan government towards the deplorable condition of second largest governmental hospital in Balochistan, known as Khuzdar hospital. The hospital is under negligence and lacks basic amenities owning to which patients face multidimensional complications.

The hospital is confronting emergency ward issue, non-arrangement of drinking water, load-shedding, lack of surgeons and dermatologists. Consequently, people of Lasbala, Awaran, Qalat, Musttung have to throng to this hospital but its poor conditions make them depressed. Therefore, the concerned authorities are requested to take tangible measures to equip the hospital as soon as possible so that the people are facilitated in a meaningful way.