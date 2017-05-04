Khushhali Microfinance Bank, WWF plant indigenous trees

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

World Wide Fund for Nature, Pakistan and Khushhali Microfinance Bank, launched a tree plantation drive, as part of WWF-Pakistan’s Tree-A-Thon activity, to ensure the green cover of Islamabad and its adjoining areas. Both WWF-Pakistan and Khushhali Microfinance bank recently announced collaboration to plant 2,500 indigenous trees across the city as a response to the substantial change in climate change and sustainability challenges, like watershed management and biodiversity loss.

In collaboration with the Capital Development Authority, tree plantation launch was held at Kachar Park where 70 employees of Khushhali Microfinance bank planted 200 indigenous species saplings of Kachnar. Senior Management of the bank also participated in the activity.

Speaking on the occasion, the bank’s CEO and President, Ghalib Nishtar commented: “Our collaboration with WWF goes beyond this activity and extends to different mediums of nature conservation and contribute towards sustainable healthy environment. At work and home we should all make a conscious effort and encourage others to reduce pollution/waste and wherever possible use renewable/recyclable materials.”

While Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Programmes, WWF-Pakistan said, We as an organization believe that we depend on indigenous trees for our survival.