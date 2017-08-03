Khushhali Microfinance achieves SMART certification

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has achieved another laurel for their exemplary banking practices. In March 2017, MicroFinanza Rating began an independent assessment of KMBL’s policies and practices with respect to globally set principles of client protection. After completion of the assessment, the bank has been conferred a SMART Certification by MicroFinanza Rating for successfully demonstrating adherence to the industry’s Client Protection Principles.

The certification is an independent, third-party evaluation that publicly recognizes financial institutions that take adequate care of their clientele.

The SMART Campaign is a global initiative made up of microfinance leaders from around the world who believe that protecting clients is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do.

By providing microfinance institutions the tools and resources they need to deliver transparent, respectful and prudent financial services to all its clients, the SMART Campaign is helping the industry in achieving its two goals of helping clients and attaining long term financial success, as well as making microfinance a model of responsible banking around the world.

While acknowledging the recognition, Ghalib Nishtar, President, KMBL said: “The SMART Certification has been made possible due to our committed employees who work relentlessly to deliver the vision of KMBL in its true essence.

I would like to extend my congratulations to everyone who is part of the Khushhali team and urge them to keep up their efforts to treat the people they serve fairly.”

KMBL is one of Pakistan’s leading microfinance institutions. It is expanding its network of 147 branches and 24 service centers across the country to reach out to more and more people in remote and marginalized areas.

This supports State Bank of Pakistan’s financial inclusion agenda for the banking sector in Pakistan.