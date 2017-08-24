Khurshid Shah demands joint strategy over Trump’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah on Thursday demanded to prepare a joint strategy over President Donald Trump’s statement against Pakistan.

Shah suggested to summon parliamentary session to form joint strategy by taking all the political parties into confidence. He also demanded the foreign minister to issue policy statement over the matter.

A resolution against United States of America President Donald Trump’s statement, claiming Pakistan is hosting terrorists, has been submitted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly today (Thursday).

The participants unanimously rejected recent threats from US and announced to not spare anyone for conspiring against Pakistan. The house further said that the sacrifices of Pakistan were neglected.

On August 22, President Donald Trump warned Pakistan that Washington will no longer tolerate Pakistan offering “safe havens” to extremists.