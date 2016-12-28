Khursheed Shah to stay as Opp Leader in NA: PPP

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday rejected the reports that Opposition Leader Khrusheed Shah will be changed if Bilawal Bhutto joined the present Parliament after his election in by-election as announced by PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zadrari.

A Bilawal House’s spokesman said that the party leadership was in no mood to change Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah.

He said that Shah would stay as Oppositions Leader in the lower house of the parliament.

He added that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would not become Opposition leader in place of Shah after becoming member of the National Assembly.—INP