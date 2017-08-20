Khursheed Shah copter’s emergency landing

Our Correspondent

Balakot

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah’s helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Balakot on Saturday evening due to bad weather conditions, all on-board remained safe.

PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi, Nayyar Bukhari and Shah himself were travelling to Kaghan after the PPP’s political gathering in Mansehra.

“Heli caught in a storm on way to Kaghan … But locals’ love makes up for it!” Senator Sherry Rehman posted on Twitter, with a picture of Kundi and herself surrounded by locals.