Khursheed sees disqualification of Premier, PTI chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Sunday termed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan two sides of the same coin, saying the country’s situation suggests that the two leaders would be disqualified.

The opposition leader went on to say that first Nawaz Sharif would be disqualified and later the PTI chief would be declared ineligible.

He said now the issue of minus-one was not under deliberation. He said the cases of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan suggest that both the leaders would be disqualified.