Khursheed proposes 4-year tenure for govt

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Saturday proposed a four-year-long tenure for the national and provincial assemblies.

Speaking on the electoral reforms, the Pakistan People’s Party leader said he raised this issue first in 2014 that assembly tenure should be four-year-long.

The main reason behind this was to let democracy flourish in the country, he added.

He requested the government to implement this proposal under the electoral reforms in the next constitutional amendments.Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar had earlier agreed that the proposal for a four-year-long tenure should come into force from the next term, Shah said, adding that this step would be in better interest of the government and institutions.