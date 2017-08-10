Khursheed opposes amendment to Article 62, 63

Islamabad

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah on Wednesday opposed amendment to Article 62 and 63 of the constitution. Talking to media, Shah said that it was inappropriate time to amend the Article 62 and 63. He said that PPP had begged Mian Nawaz Sharif for amending the article when the 18th Amendment was being passed.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has hinted at bring a constructional amendment bill in the Parliament with the support of Opposition to amend the Articles which stipulated qualifications and disqualifications for members of the parliament and provincial assemblies. He added that wrong advices were being given to Nawaz Sharif. Shah opined that National Assembly’s term should be cut to four years. Shah also opposed early elections, saying that election should be held after the National Assembly complete its constitutional term.

To a question about PTI, Shah said that PPP was not engaged in any kind of negotiation or talks with PTI. “They are in opposition so we are too,” Shah commented. —INP