Khursheed demands resignation of Sindh Governor

Islamabad

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Friday demanded Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair to relinquish his office for running a pre-election campaign for a political party by soliciting votes from people.

The opposition leader lambasted the governor for violating the constitution and ethics by speaking in support of a particular party.

“The governor should be neutral” Shah remarked while demanding the incumbent provincial governor to tender his resignation. “It’s sheer violation of constitution, laws and morality. If Lahore’s ongoing projects and development appeal him, he should go there and join a ministry”, Shah added while conjuring up the overall situation of Punjab by comparing the ongoing projects with civic issues, water shortage, power and gas load-shedding at urban and rural centres.

It is worth mentioning here that the governor Sindh while addressing the sixth International Finance Expo and Conference in Karachi on Thursday, had implied that people criticizing Lahore’s development projects and progress on TV talk shows were responsible for deteriorating infrastructure and traffic system in Karachi.

The governor had urged the attendees then, “to vote for the political party which developed Lahore in the upcoming elections next year”.

In response to his address, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah slammed him for asking people to vote for a political party [ruling party as implied] and termed it as an unconstitutional act.—INP