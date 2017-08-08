Khursheed for in-camera house briefing about security threats

Islamabad

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday demanded an in-camera house briefing about security threats to the country.

Speaking on a point of order, the opposition leader said the former interior minister and prime minister in their speeches had talked about threats confronting the country.

He said it was a matter of great concern. ‘The interior minister should take the house into the confidence about the threats,’ he added.

Khursheed Shah assured that his party would provide full support to the government in that regard. ‘The Pakistan Peoples Party will be in the forefront in case of any threat to the integrity and sovereignty of the country,’ he said.

He urged the government to give due importance to the parliament as whole power lay with it.

Khursheed Shah also stressed the need to give due respect and honour to women.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai said she and her family was being targeted.

She said her sister – a national squash champion, ambassador and having nothing to do with politics -, and father – a retired professor – were also not spared by the PTI workers, who were continuously targeting them.

Amid PTI lawmaker uproar, she went on saying that she would not resign as a member of the National Assembly.

She said she would also move a privilege motion against the PTI members for dubbing her a stranger in the house.

She said,’ I and my family are not afraid of threats.’ She alleged that corruption was rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while not a single usurped penny was recovered during the last four years. ‘Imran Khan says accountability should begin from the big fish, but why does he not begin it from big fish within his own party?’ she asked.

Ayesha said,’If character is lost, everything is lost.’ She was being victimized for telling the truth, she added.

She also appreciated the PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami for their support.

Gulalai said she wanted to see Pakistan free of abuses, free of exploitation of the women and the weak. Later the house was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday at 10:30 am.—APP