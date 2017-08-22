Khursheed asks Nawaz to appear before nab to avoid arrest

Islamabad

Saying that Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game by refusing to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as summoned, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah has said that court could issue order to arrest him and his sons under Article 190 of the Constitution.

Talking to media outside the Parliament, Khursheed said that NAB too could issue arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif and his sons for refusing to appear before it despite being summoned twice.

Accusing former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar of being repetitious like a parrot, Khursheed said that in not so distant past Nisar used to be all praise for himself taking credit where not even due.

Khursheed also demanded making Dawn Leaks and Model Town incident reports public. Saying that the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party has never refused to appear before the courts Khursheed said it beats him why the government is hell bent on waging war against institutions.—INP