Khuga Khel tribesmen released

Torkham taxi stand dispute

Nasib Shah Shinwari

khyber agency

The arrested people of Khuga Khel tribe were released on Wednesday after the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam(JUI) FATA general secre-tary and senator Taj Muhammad Afridi held talks with the political ad-ministration.

Talking to this scribe Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi and the JUI Khyber Agency secretary information Qari Jehad Shah Afridi said that after suc-cessful talks with the officials of the political administration the detained persons were released and the administration were making arrangements to shift them to Landikotal

Meanwhile the Khasadar force officials at Landikotal bazaar have also arrested some 20 more Khuga Khel persons when they used harsh and immoral words against the journalists of Landikotal. The JUI leader said they were also released.

According to the political administration authorities the detention of nearly 100 hundred persons from Torkham on Tuesday and some twenty persons arrest on Wednesday was made because the Khuga Khel tribal people were challenging the writ of government at Torkham and Landikotal bazar.

Meanwhile a prominent elder of Khuga Khel tribe Malak Shafi Ullah Shinwari talking to a press conference at his resident in Khuga Khel said that Torkham taxi stand issue was peacefully resolved but there were some persons who were creating issues for their self interests. He said the Khuga Khel elders wanted to settle the taxi stand issue peacefully. Shinwari said that the political administration arrested the persons from Torkham when the administration saw they were creating bad law and or-der situation at a sensitive location.