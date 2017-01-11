Khawaja Ghulam Farid Literary Conference at RAC

Rawalpindi

The World Saraiki Congress, Khawaja Ghulam Farid Foundation in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) organized ‘Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid Literary Conference’ here on Tuesday.

Chairman World Saraiki Congress Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi presided over the conference while Head of Saraiki Department, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, Prof Naseem Akhtar was Chief Guest. Director General, Khana Farhang Iran, Ali Aaqa Noori and Resident Director, RAC, Waqar Ahmed were also present.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi said that terrorism and sectarianism can be eliminated by following the teachings of sufi saints like Khawaja Ghulam Farid.

Prof. Naseem Akhtar said, Saraiki language may be patronized by federal as well as provincial governments for the promotion of Saraiki literature.

Ali Aaqa Noori said, Sufi saints were great source for promoting Islam in sub-continent.

The conference was also addressed by Prof Dr. Samina Yasmin, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Dr. Allama Hussain Humdani, Wafa Chishti and others.