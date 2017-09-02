Khawaja Asif to leave for China on Sept 8

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will leave for China on an important official visit on September 8 to discuss the United States policy review for South Asia and Afghanistan, along with Donald Trump’s allegations claiming safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan.

In addition to the China visit, the Pakistani delegation will visit Russia, Iran and Turkey to consolidate its foreign policy and ties with the allies in order to give a befitting response to the US administration. In the first week after Eid-ul-Azha, Khawaja Asif will visit China. The Central Asian countries will be taken into confidence to develope regional strategies. It should be recalled that China and Russia had come forward in support of Pakistan after President Trump’s accusations.