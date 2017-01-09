Khattak wants Swat Motorway’s standardizes completion at earliest

Staff Reporter

peshawar

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed completion of Swat Motorway project till December 2017 saying that it is a unique and important project in backdrop of CPEC which to be executed with national spirit and devotion.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high level meeting held at CM secretariat, Peshawar. The meeting was appraised about progress of the project. The meeting was informed that work on different portions of Swat Motorway was in full swing. The meeting was also briefed about time line fixed for different components of the scheme.

The CM, while stressing the need of expediting work on the project asked the authorities to maintain high standard of work of the project to cope with future needs. Meanwhile the CM directed for acquisition of land for Peshawar Rapid Bus project and ensuring arrangements for initiating work on the scheme.

The meeting was told about different packages of the Rapid Bus Project. The first package of the project will start from Chamkani and end at Balahisar while second package of the scheme will stretch from Balahisar to Amn Chowk. Similarly third package of the project, starting from Aman Chowk will culminate at Hayatabad. The CM directed for early initiation of work on the project to solve traffic problems of the city on permanent basis.

Likewise the CM while presiding over a high level meeting convened to discuss matters related to EZDMC at CM house asked giving more autonomy to the Board of Directors of the body to make the EZDMC efficient institute. He hoped that future of province was bright and that is why the provincial govt was intended to promote industrial sector to create job opportunities in the province. The CM stressed the need of coordinated efforts for exploitation of the available resources of the province in an efficient manner.

In the meanwhile, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed the local Govt to allocate funds for projects in different sectors according to the laid down formula . He also directed to out source the cleanliness to ensure 100 % cleanliness with minimum expenditures. He was presiding over stock taking meeting of local Govt. and Finance departments here at CM House. Provincial senior minister for Local Govt.

Inayatullah Khan, Chief Secretary, Abid Saeed and administrative secretaries of the concerned departments attended the meeting. The CM said that the provincial Govt had fully empowered the local govt. and record funds had also been provided to it. ‘Now it is responsibility of the local govt. representatives to deliver according to the expectations of the general public’, he remarked. He directed for judicious utilization of funds and efficient use of power in public interests.