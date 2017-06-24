Khattak wants rest houses’ auction thru open bid

Govt did not have capacity, dynamism to run rest houses

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has appreciated the few times increase in the earnings of government rest houses after handing them over to GDA to open them for the tourists as a step towards promotion of tourism in the province. He directed to find out a way out for out sourcing all the government owned rest houses and run them on commercial lines that would increase the earnings from these rest houses and would also provide efficient services to the tourists. He took notice of the indecent behaving by the employees of rest houses with the tourists and directed for their training and transfer and readjusment of these employees.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors of GDA at Nithiagali that reviewed different steps for promoting tourism and made a number of decisions. Provincial Minister and MPA Mushtaq Ghani, Akbar Ayub, Sardar Muhammad Idrees, Faisal Zaman, Mahmood Jan and Dr. Azhar Jadoon, Secretary Local Govt: Commissioner Hazara Division and Principal Secretary to CM and members of board attended. The DG told that under the Chief Minister’s directives, the tourism handed over 16 rest houses to GDA that earned 25 lac rupees within the holy month of Ramazan and more than one thousand tourists stayed there and they were extended all facilities. However the Chief Minister directed to out source these rest houses through an open auction because the government did not have the capacity and the dynamism to run commercial activities.

Chief Minister also directed to deploy such employees who had background education in hostelling etc. The Provincial government would focus on the overall face lifting of the area. He also directed for accelerated work on the township at 2000 kanals of land. He also directed to prepare commercial and residential zones and asked to arrange electricity, water and other necessities at emergency basis. The town ship would be at altitude of 7800 feet from the sea and would be at the most attractive site of Galiayat that would add to the beauty of the area. He regretted the area needed to have had a few residential townships but unfortunately this was totally ignored in the past. He directed for laying infrastructure in the new township.