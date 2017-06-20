Khattak wants RBT completion in six months

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Monday categorically stated the completion the Rapid Bus Transit (RBT) should not go beyond six months and directed charging heavy fines on the contractor in case of any delay. Expressing resentment on certain tendering documents mentioning completion period of RBT as eight months instead of six months, he strictly ordered to complete the project within six months or earlier.

Presiding over a presentation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority here at Chief Minister House, the CM approved the bus branding, logo (slogans) and organogram of the project. The meeting besides the Asian Development Bank (ADB) mission led by its Regional Director, was attended by Senior Minister Sikandar Sherpao, Minister Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir, Focal Person of Chief Minister on Peshawar Mega Projects Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, District Nazim Peshawar Arbab Asim Khan, Chairman Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell Haji Dilroz Khan, Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, ACS Azam Khan, administrative secretaries, high ups of the concerned departments and organizations.

The Chief Minister agreed with request of the ADB’s mission for extending the last date of bidding of reach phase one and three of the project from June 19 to 29 due to certain technical reasons. He however made clear that the project must be completed within the specified framework just in time or much earlier according to international criteria. He was told that ADB was providing Rs.41.881 billion for the project as compared to the provincial share of Rs.7.46 billion.

Pervez Khattak further asked the concerned consultants to complete all the stations of the bus transit in attractive but same designs with state of the art architect. The CM asked the three consultant of the mega project who have been assigned operation design, business model (ODBM) and construction plan to work round the clock on the project. He further directed them to complete the project as per international standards ensuring facilitation of public and smooth passage of the traffic during the construction work.

He on the recommendation of ADB also agreed to construct the main transit route in strips wherein the middle one meter strip would be kept open for like grass while the remaining 3.5 meter strips on both sides would consist on metaled slates. He was told that such stripped route was used successfully in ten countries of the world that besides reducing the construction cost also added beauty of the corridor.