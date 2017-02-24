Khattak wants ‘rapid bus transit’ early completion

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak Friday gave a time line for different packages of the rapid bus transit Peshawar.

He directed for the fulfilment of all requirements under the rapid bus transit project for the expeditious initiation and completion of the project.

He also directed to float tenders for all three packages by April, 30. Tenders should be floated for the first two packages, by April, 15 and the 3rd one by April, 30. The evaluation of the project should be completed within 8 days and mobilization in 15 days.

These directives were issued by him while presiding over a high level meeting regarding rapid bus transit Peshawar project which was attended by Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, Additional Chief Secretary Azam Khan, administrative secretaries, head of strategic support unit, Sahibzada Saeed, representatives of Asian Development Bank and others. The meeting was informed about the practical steps so far taken under the project.

Three depots would be established at the main Chamkani terminal, Dabgari Garden and Hayatabad for parking, workshop and allied services required for the project.

The Chief Minister said that this project was his passion and a challenge asking the participants of the meeting to work hard and inform him of any hurdle in the whole process. He directed to expedite the land acquisition at different sites of the project including depots and commercial activities should be planned there.—APP