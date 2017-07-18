Khattak wants mega housing projects at each district level

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak lamented the obstruction in the provision of security clearance and NOC to the Chinese investors by the federal government and asked the authorities to approach the concerned quarter for immediate security clearance to the Chinese investors coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for realizing the MoUs into agreements. He would also personally talk to the federal government in this regard, he added. He hoped accommodative response for honouring the MoUs under CPEC and non CPEC projects in the province. He said the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would directly lead to prosperity of FATA and entire country.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on MoUs under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-China Investment Plan concluded in Beijing Road Show at Chief Minister House Peshawar. The meeting besides Advisor to CM on Communication and Works Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant to CM Abdul Munim Khan, Chairman EZDMC Ghulam Dastagir, Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant officials attended. Pervez Khattak asked the concerned authorities to finalize the mega residential projects of Peshawar Model Town and Karnal Sher CPEC City as well as plan at least one mega housing society at every district level in the province.

He underlined the need for ensuring adequate facilities of security, health, hygiene and other civic amenities under safe city and small city policies of the provincial government. He directed to put on ground the proposed 17 industrial zones in the province and plan the inauguration of three mega zones, Rashakai Nowshera, Hattar Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan under CPEC by next month. He also directed for completion of 225 megawatt thermal power houses in each industrial zone so that the electricity produced could be given to the industries in the three zones. All the three industrial zones would be interlinked through a railway cargo system, he added. He said that the PSDP has approved the circular railway track connecting six districts starting from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi and Malakand and the laying down of rail track from Peshawar to D.I.Khan.

Pervez Khattak directed to start preliminary work on Circular train costing Rs. 1.5 billion and rail cargo by December this year. He said that provincial government could also look to allow commercial trains on various routes after completion of the rail network and railway lines. He further asked to settle the land acquisition issues of road and rail projects as early as possible.