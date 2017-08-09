Khattak shows resentment over slow pace of uplift projects

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak took strong exception to the slow pace of work on the developmental activities in Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera being executed through National Logistic Cell and Frontier Works Organization and directed to complete these schemes as expeditiously as possible. The general public suffers because of slow speed of work and it also leads to the wastage of resources that the provincial government could not afford, he added.

He was presiding over a high level meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. MPA Zahid Durrani, Secretary Local Government and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The Chief Minister asked about the pace of progress on different developmental schemes being executed through Frontier Works Organization and NFC adding that it was strange to notice the slow pace of work when the government had already provided finances and other facilitation. The relevant officials should demonstrate seriousness for the accelerated completion of these schemes.

Chief Minister asked the FWO to give time line for the completion of construction work on university road in the backdrop of Bus Rapid Transit project Peshawar. The provincial government was all out to start work on the Bus Rapid Transit project therefore all the utilities should be immediately relocated and the service road etc completed.

Pervez Khattak also asked about the progress report on the Nowshera Hospital and directed that the FWO must complete Nowshera College and Bridge by January 2018. FWO should give a schedule for the completion of different schemes, he added. Chief Minister directed the NLC for the construction of service road on Ring road and rehabilitation and reconstruction of different roads in Peshawar. He also directed for the early completion of northern part of the Ring road and the sewerage system should be constructed under the service road.

Pervez Khattak also directed to issue variation order for the extension of service road on the southern part of the Ring road in order to start construction work there. He also directed for the accelerated completion of different schemes that included; construction and beautification of Hayatabad roads, University Town road.