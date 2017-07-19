Khattak for payment of compensation to CPEC affectees

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed to pay compensation to the affectees of CPEC under the law. He directed the SMBR to order for the evaluation of land for payment to the affectees of their property. He further directed to prepare complete estimate of the road reconstruction from Kass bridge to Kuza Banda onward to Chitar Plain affected by the heavy vehicular traffic of CPEC related transportation.

He directed the NHA to prepare a list of affected roads because of CPEC transportation. He asked for the estimation of the affected roads and further directed that after the completion of CPEC route, these roads would be reconstructed by NHA. He was talking to a delegation of district Batagram led by Haji Muhammad Yousaf Tarand at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Political Coordinator to Chief Minister MPA Zargul, MNA Qari Yousaf, MPA Shah Hussain, District Nazim Atta ur Rehman, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Commissioner Hazara, DC Batagram, GM NHA and Collector CPEC for Hazara Region were also present at the occasion. The delegates presented their problems mostly related to the affectees of the CPEC.

The Chief Minister directed that the affectees should be given compensation after a realistic evaluation of their property. He directed to send him a complete picture of the evaluation table of the affected property of district Batagram. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure the compensation on the evaluation table because the people pay taxes on commercial lines and therefore they should be paid in the same way. Any wrong in the past does not mean a right decision. A wrong decision is always a wrong decision, adding that the past mistakes should not be repeated.