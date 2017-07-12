Khattak okays working group’s recommendations

Health insurance scheme for public sector employees

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Tuesday approved the recommendations of the working group on the health insurance scheme for the public sector employees of the province.

Under the scheme, 4,33,000 employees of the public sector would be given an option for the healthcare facilities under health insurance card.

This was decided in a high level meeting held at Chief Minister Secretariat here. The Chief Minister presided the meeting and Secretary Health Abid Majeed, Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Israr Khan and other attended.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about offering the health insurance facility for the healthcare of public sector employees, its objectives, impacts, the scope of work and the possible cost of the scheme. Different recommendations came for approval of the meeting.

The meeting was told about the possible cost effective mechanism both for administrative and operational level. The meeting was further informed that under the scheme, there would be a uniform approach for all the employees of public sector. Presently the medical attendants rules covers 40% class IV employees, 75 % under grade-16 but because of the inefficient processing and minimal accountability, the utilization process is increasing problems.

The referral cases, the pre-payment and the post reimbursement were some of the complications, the lower cadre employees could hardly afford and therefore there was no uniformity in the problem redressal system.

In addition, unknown cases are used in the public sector hospitals, therefore, the present system needed to be upgraded through cards, card readers, the required level of manpower and the revision of rules that would require spending by the government.

The two packages were suggested for the social health protection.

The first package would accept Rs. 28,820 which was monthly Rs. 2400 and the other package would Rs. 9600 constituting Rs. 800 per month.

The Chief Minister was presented different recommendations under the health insurance cards for the public sector employees extending efficient healthcare through a unanimous formula.