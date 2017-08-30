Khattak okays hybrid vehicle technology for BRT

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak okayed hybrid vehicle technology for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar and directed to launch advertising soon after the Eidul-Azha. The hybrid vehicular technology would be environmental friendly with focus on resolving issues of women and children commuting in the Bus Rapid Transit.

He was presiding over a meeting on the sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Shad Muhammad, MPAs Shaukat Yousafzai, Meraj Humayun, administrative secretaries, representatives of Asian Development Bank, project experts and other relevant officers attended. The meeting focused on the three packages of the rapid bus transit and the fourth for the parking and commercial activities at Hayatabad, Dabgari and the main bus terminal at Chamkani.

The meeting was informed about the first and third packages that were ready for tendering. The Chief Minister directed that the tendering process should be finalized and launched with wide publicity in the media well after the Eidul Azha. A presentation was made by the representatives of Asian Development Bank appreciating the excellent government support, traffic management, relocation of utilities and strong leadership of Chief Minister for making this project feasible that led it to the implementation phase.

Chief Minister directed for the accelerated launch of the project fulfilling all the required requirements including the procurement under the project. He asked the concerned quarters to immediately start work on the building package for the parking and the revenue generated through the commercial and parking activities so that the project once completed should feed commercial activities.

Pervez Khattak also directed to send him a summary for the additional resources required for the land acquisition, utility relocation, compensation to the affectees of the bus rapid transit, the overall plan of displacement and rehabilitation under the project. After formal approval, the finance department would release funding. He reminded the participants that this was a unique third generation project that would address to all the traffic congestions in Peshawar. It would not be a subsidized project as compared to other such projects in the country. He was optimistic that the project would have the resources to pay back the loans. He also directed for the beautification of central part between the Bus Rapid Transit lanes with absolute security.

Chief Minister asked the transport department to initiate the process for the building of Trans Peshawar Company including the office and other requirements for the newly recruited Chief Executive Office of the company and the whole process should be completed within a week, he added. He also directed to expedite the process for loan agreement with Asian Development Bank in order to initiate the mobilization process on the project.

Pervez Khattak directed to complete the selection of bidders strictly under the law, and also look to withdrawal and breach of agreement side whether that would trigger penalty or otherwise. He was for the accelerated execution strategy on the bus rapid transit. The government can no longer afford any wastage of time as it has completed all the spade work to formally enter to the execution stage of the project.