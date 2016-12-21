Khattak, Janjua discuss NAP implementation

CM calls for manning all routes on borders

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said the reforms and legislations introduced by his government revamped the system of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that led to the sharp decline in crime rate and acts of terrorism. He also recounted other factors that improved the overall law and order situation in the province that included operation-Zarb-e-Azb, efficient border management and the responsiveness of all government machinery in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The efficient intelligence-gathering mechanism supported by the search and strike operations were some other factors that led to the improved overall security and law and order situation in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting on National Action Plan and the progress made in KP so far. The meeting had a detailed discussion and made a number of decisions. The meeting was informed about the intelligence gathering mechanism.

The Chief Minister directed the quarter concerned to be responsive to their responsibilities in their respective domains as sketched out in the National Action Plan.

The provincial government was alert to the situation it was showing no leniency in the cause of total security to the public property and lives. We have already set our targets and we are moving gradually with a vigilant eye and would not rest until we achieve our targets.

Pervez Khattak welcomed Lt-Gen (Retd) Nasir Janjua and his team and said that we need to have a consensus with clarity to stop the fertilization of terrorism with an iron hand.

The Chief Minister told the meeting that his government enhanced the capacity of police, empowered it, and trained it to respond to any eventuality in a professional manner. It also established different training schools for the capacity building of police but the most remarkable achievements his government made was depoliticizing the police force and totally eliminating interference in the force.

However, it installed multi-layer checks and balances mechanism, he added. He appreciated the information sharing mechanism adding that his government made headway through introduction of different laws, sensitizing the police force in the province for improved security cover in the province.

Chief Minister was far manning all the frequented and unfrequented, accessible and inaccessible routes on the border that was the main cause of terrorism and its spill over to the tribal and the settled areas.