Khattak holds previous regimes responsible for backwardness, corruption

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Wednesday slammed previous provincial governments in the province for backwardness, corruption and destruction of institutions.

Addressing public gathering during inaugural ceremony of Canal Road in Charsadda, he said the political parties took vote sometimes in the name of religion and sometime in the name of Pakhtun but kept the people deprived of even their basic rights, he deplored.

He said PTI came to power in the name of change and had took various measures for transparency, merit and justice besides elimination of corruption, adding that today KP police is role model for rest of the country.

He said the political interference in affairs of government departments, corruption and nepotism during the period of previous regimes totally destroyed the government institutions besides tarnishing image of Pakhtuns.

He said the PTI government soon after coming to power took measures for transparency, merit and good governance in the province and eliminated corruption from government institutions.

The CM Khattak said that PTI’s provincial government gave a system to KP and stopped the political interference in affairs of government institutions especially police force due to which he said KP police emerged as a professional and role model force of the country.

He said KP government made Quranic teaching with Urdu translation mandatory in schools, thus stopping the way of those politicians who were using the name of religion just for their ulterior motives.

CM said that the system of interest was also eliminated from the society and curbed the exploitation of poor people.

He said reforms in KP police system made the force professional and improved its’ overall performance and public trust also.

The KP Chief Minister said that PTI has introduced such a system in the province that will not allow coming governments to even think of corruption or nepotism in the society.

He said the change in KP would not be visible to those who were corrupt by themselves rather it is being felt by poor people. He said PTI chief Imran Khan is committed to making KP people free from corrupt elements and system on permanent basis and providing rights to youth and deserving.—APP