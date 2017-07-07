Khattak highlights PAF role

Peshawar

Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak has praised Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its dynamic role in safeguarding geographical frontiers and air space of the motherland. He while appreciating its contributions towards aviation and aeronautical engineering in the country acknowledged that a number of projects were under completion in aeronautical engineering, technical education and even promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with active cooperation of PAF.

He said work on expansion of the Saidu Airport in Swat was going on with cost of billions of rupees and this mega project of PAF would enable us to start Boeing and international flights from Swat than only Fokker planes presently that would also benefit the local and foreign tourists. This he said while talking with PAF delegation led by Air Vice Martial Imran Khalid, Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Risalpur here Thursday.

Besides Principal Advisor to Chief Minister for Aviation and Technical Education Air Commodore Mohammad Amin, PAF Officer Commanding Admn Wing Basit Mehtab, ADC Fl Lt Mazhar Ashfaq, Officer Incharge Works & Revenue Record Sulaiman Khan, Secretary Irrigation Arif Rashid and Chief Engineer Irrigation Sahibzada Shabir, authorities of tourism, wildlife and other concerned departments were also present. The Chief Minister on this occasion verified re-leasing of 284 kanals lake area to PAF Academy Risalspur and establishment of Boating Club for the training of the jawans of Pakistan Air Force.

He took stock of the steps to be taken in this regard and issued necessary instructions. The PAF authorities assured that training and recreation facilities in this boating club would also be made available for general masses and tourists under specific timeline. He also approved the establishment of PAF Information and Selection Centre at Swat as local facilitation for youth recruitment of Malakand Division, leasing out of the 300 kanal undeveloped land adjacent to Kanjoo Township.—APP