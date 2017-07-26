Khattak for gearing up of road projects

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed for the accelerated work on different intra-roads and pavement of streets in different localities of Peshawar adding that 70% resources should be spent on the reconstruction of roads and 30% on the pavement of streets as per the standardized formula of the government adding that different need driven and welfare oriented projects should be identified in different localities of Peshawar so that the provincial government could put them in the implementation phase.

The whole exercise should be seen and taken as a part of the overall beautification drive of Peshawar city, he added. He was presiding over a meeting to review the progress on different developmental projects initiated by Peshawar Development Authority in Peshawar City. MPAs Shaukat Yousafzai, Ishtiaq Urmarh, Arbab Jehandad Khan, Arif Yousaf, Yaseen Khalil, Mehmood Jan, Secretary Local Government Jamaluddin, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Israr Khan and others attended.

Chief Minister addressing the meeting directed for the accelerated completion of different schemes in all constituencies of Peshawar. The tendering process should not go beyond six months rather it would be better to reduce the time duration for tendering and as such the schemes should be completed before the time tag.

He also directed for the transparent utilization of these resources on the developmental schemes. The provincial government would arrange additional resources for different schemes which were need driven and required for certain localities. However, decision in this regard would be on a complete report of required number of schemes for the public welfare.

Pervez Khattak directed for the reconstruction and pavement of different footpaths at Khyber bazaar, Qissa Khwani Bazar and Chowk Yadgar.