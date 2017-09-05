Khattak for finalization of WPB

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed for finalization of Women Protection Bill (WPB) on priority basis and submission of child labour report. Solid steps should have to be taken in the light of complaints registered under child protection commission as injustices and child abuse in the society is intolerable, he added. He was presiding over a meeting regarding social welfare department. Secretary Social Welfare on this occasion briefed the Chief Minister about the vision, mission, mandate under Rules of Business, administrative structure, social welfare institutes, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, Annual Development Programme and future strategies.

The meeting was told that 36 social welfare institutes, 39 special education institutes and 4300 volunteer social welfare organizations were operating under the supervision of the department. Moreover 242 industrial training centres have been established, benefitting 6819 persons during the fiscal year 2016-17. Similarly 5 number of Darul Aman, 6 rehabilitation centres for drug addicts, 4 working women hostels, 10 government Sarieay and 10 welfare homes were operating overall benefitting 51708 persons during fiscal year 2016-17. Apart from that as many as 2549 persons so far benefitted from 39 institutions of special education throughout the province.

Chief Minister directed that the children who otherwise fit and qualified should be referred to the “Zamong Kor”. As many as 11 units have been established for the protection of children.—APP